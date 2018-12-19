Sensex jumps 130 points, Nifty ends above 10,950

New Delhi: Jumping for the seventh straight session, markets ended with over half a percentage gains. The domestic currency continued to gain against the US dollar on Wednesday afer registering a Rs 1.11 rise on Tuesday -- the strongest single day gain in five years.

Sensex settled 137.25 points or 0.38 percent higher at 36,484.33 points after touching an intra-day high of 36,554.99 and a low of 36,381.87. The Nifty50 gained 58.60 points or 0.54 per cent to close at 10,967.30.

Markets received a boost after the Reserve Bank of India announced to scale up the amount of liquidity infusion by Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 50,000 crore this month after a review of the evolving liquidity conditions.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares to the tune of Rs 144.76 crore Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 182.60, provisional data showed.



With Agency Inputs