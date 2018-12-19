हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSE

Sensex jumps 130 points, Nifty ends above 10,950

The domestic currency continued to gain against the US dollar on Wednesday afer registering a Rs 1.11 rise on Tuesday -- the strongest single day gain in five years.

New Delhi: Jumping for the seventh straight session, markets ended with over half a percentage gains. The domestic currency continued to gain against the US dollar on Wednesday afer registering a Rs 1.11 rise on Tuesday -- the strongest single day gain in five years. 

Sensex settled 137.25 points or 0.38 percent higher at 36,484.33 points after touching an intra-day high of 36,554.99 and a low of 36,381.87. The Nifty50 gained 58.60 points or 0.54 per cent to close at 10,967.30.

Markets received a boost after the Reserve Bank of India announced to scale up the amount of liquidity infusion by Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 50,000 crore this month after a review of the evolving liquidity conditions.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares to the tune of Rs 144.76 crore Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 182.60, provisional data showed.
 

With Agency Inputs

