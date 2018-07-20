हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex today

Sensex jumps 145 points, Nifty closes above 11,000

Sensex touched a high of 36567.34 points and a low of 36335.61 points during the intra-day trade.

Sensex jumps 145 points, Nifty closes above 11,000

New Delhi: Markets bounced back nearly 150 points in the closing  trade on Friday amidst Central government's confidence of winning the trust vote in Parliament.

The BSE Sensex jumped 145.14 points or 0.40 percent to settle at 36,496.37. In a similar fashion, the broader Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) edged up 53.10 points or 0.48 percent to close at 11,010.20.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Sun Pharma, Infosys, Reliance, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, L&T, Tata Steel, TCS, Indusind Bank, Coal India, HUL and NTPC, rising by upto 2.72 percent.

The BSE market breadth, however, was tilted towards the bears with 1,410  declines and 1,149 advances.

Nifty intra-day shuttled between 11,030.25 and 10,946.20.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 470.02 crore yesterday, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold equities to the tune of Rs 315.69 crore, as per stock exchanges' data.

With Agency Inputs

Tags:
Sensex todayBSENSEstock market updateSensexNifty

