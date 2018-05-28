Sensex jumps 240 points, Nifty tests 10,700

New Delhi: Markets soared over 240 points while the Nifty was just short of touching 10,700 in closing trade amidst healthy buying in pharma, banking, auto and capital goods on Monday.

The BSE Sensex jumped 240.61 points or 0.69 percent to close at 35,165.48. Similarly the NSE Nifty edged up 83.50 points or 0.79 percent at 10,688.65.

The rally was led by Sun Pharma, Coal India, L&T, Asian Paints, SBIN, Maruti, Yes bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank , Tata Steel,Bajaj Auto and NTPC by rising upto 7.11 percent.

State-run power major NTPC today posted a 40.69 per cent jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 2,925.59 crore for the March 2018 quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues. The company's standalone net profit was Rs 2,079.40 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, NTPC said in a BSE filing.

Its total income on standalone basis stood at Rs 2,3617.83 crore in Q4 of 2017-18, against Rs 20,886.85 crore a year ago.