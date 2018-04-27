हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex jumps 250 points, Nifty close to 10,700-mark

New Delhi: The key Indian equity indices on Friday closed in positive territory due to firm global cues and robust buying in banking and capital goods stocks.

The BSE Sensex rallied 256.10 points to end at 34,969.70 while the Nifty gained 74.50 points to 10,692.30.

Healthy earnings reported in the banking sector for the January-March quarter boosted investor sentiments, analysts said.

Major gainers were Axis Bank, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints, Tata motors,  Reliance Industries, Bajaj Auto, Tata Stee, Adani Ports, Dr Reddy raising up to 8.70 points.

