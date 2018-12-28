Sensex jumps 270 points, Nifty regains 10,800

New Delhi: Markets ended in green on Friday led by gains in financial sector as Asian markets advanced, tracking overnight gains in the US markets.

The BSE Sensex jumped 269.44 points or 0.75 percent to 36,076.72 while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 80.10 points or 0.74 percent at 10,859.90.

During the week, the Sensex gained 334.65 points, while the Nifty advanced 105.9 points.

The biggest gainers in the Sensex pack in Friday's session were Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Tata Motors, HCL Tech, IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank, rising up to 2.98 percent.

On the other hand, TCS, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Bharti Airtel, PowerGrid and Infosys shed up to 0.70 percent.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,731.91 crore Thursday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 663.00 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

With Agency Inputs