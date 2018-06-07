हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex today

Sensex jumps 280 points, Nifty closes above 10,760

New Delhi: Extending its post-RBI policy rally, the BSE Sensex spurted 280 points in closing trade on Thursday on widespread buying in banking and capital goods stocks.

The 30-share index closed 284.20 points or 0.81 percent higher at 35,463.08. Also, the NSE Nifty jumped 83.70 points or 0.78 percent to 10,768.35.

Major gainers were Tata Steel, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Wipro, Asian Paints, Reliance, Hindustan Unilever, ONGC, Infosys, Adani Ports and Heromoto Corp, gaining up to 3.73 percent.

The RBI on Wednesday hiked the policy rate after a four-year pause on inflation concerns but maintained its neutral stance.  The central bank also retained its GDP growth forecast for 2018-19 at 7.4 per cent on hopes of higher investments and consumption.

