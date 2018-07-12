हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex jumps 282 points to close at a new peak of 36,548.41

MUMBAI: The benchmark BSE Sensex on Thursday jumped 282 points to close at a new peak of 36,548.41. During the day, it touched an all-time high of 36,699.53 points tracking gains in the Asian markets. The previous record level of the Sensex was of 36,443.9 points on January 29, 2018.

National Stock Exchange Nifty also traded over the 11,000 mark during the day and closed 74.90 points up at 11,023.20. In the Asian markets, investor sentiments were boosted after reports on Wednesday said China and the US may resume talks to ease the ongoing trade tensions.

In another major development, market capitalisation (m-cap) of Reliance Industries reached Rs 695,102.97 crore or $100 billion during the day, the second Indian company to reach the level after Tata Consultancy Services. 

The top gainers on the Sensex were Reliance Industries, Yes Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Larsen and Toubro (L&T) and Hindustan Unilever whereas Infosys, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), Adani Ports, Power Grid and Tata Consultancy Services were the losers.

On the NSE, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Petroleum and BPCL were the highest gainers while Bharti Infratel, Infosys and UPL lost the most.

