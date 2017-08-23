close
Sensex jumps for 2nd day, up 276 points; Infosys shapes up

Revival of buying interest in the recently battered Infosys, banking and financial stocks drove the market higher.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 23, 2017 - 16:51
Mumbai: Equities showed renewed strength for the second day Wednesday after the Sensex closed over 276 points higher, fuelled by Infosys and Dr Reddy's, in line with a firming global trend amid buying push from domestic investors.

The broader NSE Nifty recaptured the key 9,800-mark.

Firming global stocks and uninterrupted buying kept the pitch conducive, traders said. Revival of buying interest in the recently battered Infosys, banking and financial stocks drove the market higher, they added.

The 30-share Sensex stayed in the positive zone all throughout and hit a high of 31,593.39 before settling up 276.16 points, or 0.88 percent, at 31,568.01. The gauge had gained 33 points yesterday.

The 50-share Nifty too rose 86.95 points, or 0.89 percent, to close at 9,852.50 after scaling a high of 9,857.90. It hit a low of 9,786.75.

Overnight gains at Wall Street amid growing optimism over a market-friendly US tax reform plan sparked the upmove in Asia and Europe.

Dr Reddy's went up 2.25 percent. Infosys stock made a significant rally by climbing 1.98 percent to Rs 894.50 on value-buying amid speculation that Nandan Nilekani might return as the company's head. 

TAGS

BSE SensexNSE NiftyIndia's stock marketInfosys share priceStocksSensex todayDr Reddy's

