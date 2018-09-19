हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSE

Sensex jumps nearly 150 points on positive global cues, Nifty above 11,300

Sectoral indices, including metal, healthcare, oil and gas, FMCG, auto, capital goods, realty, and banking were trading in the positive terrain.

Mumbai: Stock markets opened higher following positive global cues and strength in the rupee.

The BSE Sensex jumped 142.26 points, or 0.38 percent, to 37,432.93 in opening trade. The NSE Nifty was up 50.55 points, or 0.44 percent, at 11,329.45.

The index had lost almost 800 points in the previous two sessions as rupee woes and trade war worries spooked investors.

The rupee recovered from its record low by rising 28 paise to 72.70 against the dollar at the forex market. The domestic unit had closed at record low of 72.98 Tuesday.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made purchases worth a net of Rs 264.66 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued their selling and offloaded shares worth a net of Rs 1,143.73 crore Tuesday, provisional data showed.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.7 percent. Hong Kong`s Hang Seng was up 1.1 percent and the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1 percent following a surge of 1.8 percent the previous day. Australian stocks added 0.45 percent, South Korea`s KOSPI dipped 0.2 percent and Japan`s Nikkei rose 1.5 percent, a Reuters report said.

With Agency Inputs

