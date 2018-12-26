हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSE

Sensex jumps nearly 180 points, Nifty reclaims 10,700 mark

Sensex jumped 179.79 points or 0.66 percent to 35,649.94 while the Nifty rose 66.35 points 66.35 percent to 10,729.85.

Sensex jumps nearly 180 points, Nifty reclaims 10,700 mark

New Delhi: Amidst strong recovery in infra and IT stocks, the Sensex rebounded from day's sharp losses while the Nifty reclaimed 10,700 mark.

Sensex jumped 179.79 points or 0.66 percent to 35,649.94 while the Nifty rose 66.35 points 66.35 percent to 10,729.85.

 

