Sensex jumps nearly 200 points, Nifty closes at 10,682

The benchmark index touched a high of 35,545.85 and a low of 35,324.37.

New Delhi: Broadly positive global markets, healthy macro-economic trade data along with a slight recovery in rupee helped rally in the stock markets with both Sensex and Nifty ending half a percent higher on Friday.

On Thursday, foreign fund inflows touched a three-month high which along with low crude oil prices and a strengthened rupee guided the key Indian equity indices to close on a positive note. Also, India`s merchandise exports grew by 17.86 percent in October on a year-on-year basis, official data showed on Thursday.

The BSE Sensex jumped 196.62 points or 0.56 percent at 35,457.16. Nifty edged higher by 65.50 points or 0.62 percent to 10,682.20. The benchmark index touched a high of 35,545.85 and a low of 35,324.37 while the NSE`s Nifty shuttled between 10,695.15 and 10,631.15 intra-day.

This is the highest closing since October 17, when it had closed at 34,779.58. The gauge had risen 119 points in Thursday's trade.

Bharti Airtel led the gains on Sensex. Other big movers included Hero MotoCorp rising 1.81 percent, SBI 1.75 percent, HDFC 1.67 percent, HDFC Bank 1.28 percent, Asian Paints 1.12 percent, Sun Pharma 0.90 percent, Bajaj Auto 0.89 percent, ITC 0.66 percent and Kotak Bank 0.42 percent.

Shares of Jet Airways surged for a second straight day, climbing 8.07 percent. On Thursday, shares of Jet airways had rallied up to 26 percent on bourses.

Among laggards, Yes Bank extended its slide, declining 7.14 percent to a two-week low after former SBI chairman O P Bhatt resigned Thursday from the panel set up by private-sector lender to find a successor to its MD and CEO Rana Kapoor.

Tata Steel, ONGC, Maruti Suzuki, ONGC, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, HUL, Vedanta, Tata Motors and and L&T too retreated up to 2.47 percent.

With Agency Inputs

