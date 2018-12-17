हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Sensex jumps nearly 200 points, Nifty regains 10,800

Asian share markets began the week on a cautious note after soft economic data from China and Europe added to evidence of cooling global growth and reinforced anxiety over the broadening impact of international trade frictions.

Sensex jumps nearly 200 points, Nifty regains 10,800

New Delhi: Market extended gins on Monday with the NSE Nifty again regaining 10,800.

The BSE Sensex jumped 197.30 points or 0.55 percent to 36,160.23 while the NSE Nifty edged up by 47.10 points or 0.44 percent to  10,852.55.

Major gainers were Vedanta Ltd, Reliannce Industries, Yes Bank, Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki, Sun Pharma, HDFC Bank, Adani Ports and PowerGrid, and SBI, rising up to 3.83 per cent.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 861.94 crore on Friday, while DIIs sold equities to the tune of Rs 303.52 crore, provisional data showed.

Asian share markets began the week on a cautious note after soft economic data from China and Europe added to evidence of cooling global growth and reinforced anxiety over the broadening impact of international trade frictions, a Reuters report said.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.1 percent in early Monday trade, led by losses in China and Hong Kong. The CSI 300 of Shanghai and Shenzhen share index dropped 0.9 percent

Other markets showed some resilience. Japan`s Nikkei was up 0.5 percent while U.S. stock futures ticked up 0.2 percent. Taiwan also gained 0.3 percent.

On Wall Street on Friday, the S&P 500 lost 1.91 percent to 2,599.95, marking its lowest close since April 2.

With Agency Inputs

Tags:
BSENSEstock market updateSensex todayNifty

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close