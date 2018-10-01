हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSE

Sensex jumps nearly 300 points, Nifty closes above 11,000

On a net basis, FIIs sold shares worth Rs 1,699.94 crore.

New Delhi: Reversing its opening losses, markets ended in the positive territory on Monday as the RBI announced measures to shore up liquidity.

The BSE Sensex closed 299.00 points or 0.83 percent higher at 36,526.14. The NSE Nifty edged up 77.85 points or 0.71 percent, to finish at 11,008.

The Reserve Bank Monday announced that it will inject Rs 36,000 crore liquidity into the system through purchase of government bonds in October to meet the festival season demand for funds.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,699.94 crore Friday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares to the tune of Rs 3,256.34 crore, as per provisional data.

Positive manufacturing PMI data for September and healthy auto sales numbers also reassured investors sentiment.The country's manufacturing sector activity improved in September amid gains in new orders, output and employment, a monthly survey said Monday. The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index strengthened slightly in September to 52.2, up from 51.7 in August, as sales rose from both domestic as well as foreign clients.

With PTI Inputs

