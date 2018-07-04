हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex jumps nearly 50 points, Nifty opens above 10,700

On Tuesday, the Sensex closed at 35,378.60 points.

New Delhi: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a positive note during the morning session of the trade.

The Sensex of the BSE after opening at 35,385.52 points and touched a high of 35,437.93 and a low of 35,371.52 points.

The Sensex is trading at 35,407.54 points up by 28.94 points or 0.04 per cent.

On the other hand, the broader 51-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 10,715.00 points after closing at 10,699.90 points.

The Nifty is trading at 10,707.20 points in the morning.

