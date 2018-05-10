Sensex jumps over 100 points in opening, crosses 35,400

New Delhi: Sensex jumped over 100 points on Thursday while Nifty retained above 10,700 on bouts of buying in key frontline stocks of Banks, FMCG and infra sectors amid firming Asian cues.

The BSE Sensex was trading up 133.32 points or 0.38 percent at 35,452.67 while the NSE Nifty jumped 29.60 points or 0.28 percent to 10,771.30 in early trade.

The Sensex has touched a high of 35500.76 and a low of 35353.96 so far. Major gainers were ICICI , M&M, ONGC, Bharti Airtel, Coal India, Reliance, Axis Bank, L&T, Sun Pharma, Infosys, HDFC and TCS rising upto 1.68 percent.

Asian stocks rose with energy shares leading the way as crude oil prices bolted higher after US President Donald Trump`s decision to pull out of a nuclear deal with Iran.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 0.4 percent, while Japan`s Nikkei climbed 0.1 percent. South Korea`s KOSPI rose 0.4 percent and Shanghai edged up 0.3 percent.

With Agency Inputs