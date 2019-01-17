Sensex jumps over 100 points, Nifty above 10,900

New Delhi: Markets opened in green on Thursday tracking positive cues from the global markets.

The BSE Sensex jumped 121.11 points or 0.33 percent to 36,442.40 while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 34.25 points or 0.31 percent to 10,924.55 in early trade.

Asian shares crept higher on Thursday as upbeat bank earnings bolstered Wall Street, while an anti-climactic end to the latest chapter in the Brexit saga gave sterling a moment`s peace.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.1 percent, with Australia and South Korea`s KOSPI ahead by 0.2 percent each. Japan`s Nikkei climbed 0.3 percent.

However, E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 dipped 0.1 percent during early Asian hours.

On Wall Street, strong earnings from Bank of America and Goldman Sachs eased worries about the earnings outlook. Bank of America shares jumped 7.2 percent and Goldman 9.5 percent. The Dow ended Wednesday with gains of 0.59 percent, while the S&P 500 added 0.22 percent and the Nasdaq 0.15 percent.

With Reuters Inputs