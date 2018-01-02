हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Sensex jumps over 100 points, Nifty nears 10,500 mark

Sensex was trading up 48.77 points or 0.14 percent at 33,861.52 after hitting a high of 33,964.14.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Jan 02, 2018, 09:58 AM IST
Comments |
Sensex jumps over 100 points, Nifty nears 10,500 mark

New Delhi: The stock markets opened strong but lost some of the gains later. The BSE Sensex jumped over 100 points and Nifty was nearing 10,500 mark in the opening amidst healthy buying in automobile, healthcare and metals stocks.

Minutes into the trading, Sensex was trading up 48.77 points or 0.14 percent at 33,861.52 after hitting a high of 33,964.14.

On Monday, profit booking coupled with low volumes and higher crude oil prices had depressed the key indices.

The S&P BSE Sensex had ended Monday`s trade at 33,812.75 points, down 244.08 or 0.72 percent, while, the NSE Nifty50 closed at 10,435.55 points, down by 95.15 points or 0.90 percent.

Tags:
BSENSEStock marketstock market updatestock market news
Next
Story

Small stocks give big returns, rise up to 60% in 2017

Trending