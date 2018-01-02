Sensex jumps over 100 points, Nifty nears 10,500 mark

New Delhi: The stock markets opened strong but lost some of the gains later. The BSE Sensex jumped over 100 points and Nifty was nearing 10,500 mark in the opening amidst healthy buying in automobile, healthcare and metals stocks.

Minutes into the trading, Sensex was trading up 48.77 points or 0.14 percent at 33,861.52 after hitting a high of 33,964.14.

On Monday, profit booking coupled with low volumes and higher crude oil prices had depressed the key indices.

The S&P BSE Sensex had ended Monday`s trade at 33,812.75 points, down 244.08 or 0.72 percent, while, the NSE Nifty50 closed at 10,435.55 points, down by 95.15 points or 0.90 percent.