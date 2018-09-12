हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSE

Sensex jumps over 100 points, Nifty opens above 11,300

The Sensex of the BSE after opening at 37,546.42 points touched a high of 37,638.16 points and a low of  37,388.65 points.

Sensex jumps over 100 points, Nifty opens above 11,300

New Delhi: Sensex jumped over 100 points while Nifty opened above 11,300 on Wednesday.

At 9.40 am, the benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex was trading higher by 149.96 points or 0.40 percent to  37,563.09. The NSE Nifty was trading 40.00 points or 0.35 percent up at 11,327.50.

The Sensex of the BSE after opening at 37,546.42 points touched a high of 37,638.16 points and a low of  37,388.65 points.

On Tuesday BSE Sensex closed at 37,413.13, down by 509.04 points or 1.34 percent, which was its biggest single-day fall since March 16 when it lost 509.54 points. Intra-day, Sensex had hit a low of 37361.20 and high of 38017.49. The 50-share NSE Nifty also dropped below the 11,300-level by plunging 150.60 points or 1.32 percent.

