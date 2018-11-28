हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSE

Sensex jumps over 100 points; Nifty reclaims 10,700

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 35,635.52 and touched a high of 35,682.92 and a low of 35,605.34.

Sensex jumps over 100 points; Nifty reclaims 10,700

New Delhi: Markets opened on a positive note on Wednesday with the NSE Nifty reclaiming 10,700 level.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 35,635.52 and touched a high of 35,682.92 and a low of 35,605.34. On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 10,708.75 after closing at 10,685.60 on Tuesday.

Asian shares dithered on Wednesday and the dollar jumped to a near 1-1/2-year top as risk assets rowed back amid conflicting signals on prospects for de-escalating the Sino-US trade dispute, a Reuters report said.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last flat with Australian stocks the biggest drag. Japan`s Nikkei gained 0.5 percent while South Korea`s KOSPI index was a touch firmer.

