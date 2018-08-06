Sensex jumps over 130 points, Nifty closes above 11,380

Mumbai: Stock markets came off their record highs but ended in green on Monday, driven by positive global cues and widespread buying by banking, consumer durables, PSU and auto stocks.

The benchmark BSE Sensex jumped over 135.73 points or 0.36 points at 37,691.89 while the NSE climbed 26.30 points or 0.23 percent at 11,387.10.

Extending Friday's rally, the benchmark BSE Sensex jumped over 200 points to record a new high of 37,790.72 in early trade, and NSE Nifty breached the 11,400 mark.

Besides, fresh buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) and strengthening rupee also boosted investor sentiments.

Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, Bharti Airtel, Heromoto Corp, Coal India, M&M, ONGC, Yes Bank, Reliance, Maruti and Vedanta, rising by up to 3.86 percent.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 87.08 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 5.87 crore on Friday, provisional data showed.