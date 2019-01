New Delhi: The Sensex and Nifty ended in the green on Tuesday after opening lower.

Caution ahead of the Q3 corporate earning session starting this week and outcome of the ongoing US-China trade talks kept the indices in a short range.

The BSE Sensex jumped 130.77 points or 0.36 percent to 35,980.93 while the NSE Nifty jumped 30.35 points or 0.28 percent to 10,802.15.