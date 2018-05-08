Sensex jumps over 140 points, Nifty retains above 10,700

New Delhi: Sensex jumped over 140 points while Nifty retained above 10,700 on bouts of buying in key frontline stocks of Banks, consumer durable and FMCG sectors amid firming Asian cues.

The BSE Sensex jumped 141.71 points or 0.40 percent at 35,349.85 while the NSE Nifty jumped 24.65 points or 0.23 percent to 10,740.15 in early trade.

The Sensex has touched a high of 35388.87 and a low of 35252.10 so far. Major gainers were ICICI , ITC, Yes Bank, Dr Reddy, Reliance, ONGC, Sun Pharma, Coal India, Adani Ports, SBIN, Axis Bank and Bharti Airtel rising upto 7.58 percent.

Asian shares made small gains, led by technology firms. MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.2 percent, with information technology shares rising 0.4 percent. Japan`s Nikkei was almost flat.

On Wall Street on Monday, the S&P 500 gained 0.35 percent, boosted by Apple`s sixth straight day of gains.

With Agency Inputs