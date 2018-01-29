हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Sensex jumps over 150 points, Nifty above 11,100

All major markets were closed on Friday on account of 'Republic Day' holiday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Jan 29, 2018, 10:24 AM IST
Comments |
Sensex jumps over 150 points, Nifty above 11,100

New Delhi: Stock market continued its bull run in opening trade ahead of the Economic Survey 2017-18 which will be released in the Parliament on Monday.

Around 9.30 a.m., the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange, which opened at 11,079.35 points, traded at a fresh high of 11,126.80 points -- up 57.15 points or 0.52 per cent -- from its previous close.

On the BSE, the barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex), which opened at 36,106.36 points, traded at a fresh level of 36,309.11 points -- up 258.67 points or 0.72 per cent from its previous close.


All major markets were closed on Friday on account of 'Republic Day' holiday.

Stock market on Thursday took a breather after a six-session dizzying rally, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty skidding from their closing peaks after emergence of sell-off in recent high-flying counters.

The BSE Sensex fell over 111 points, or 0.31 percent, to close at 36,050.44; and the NSE Nifty concluded the session with a loss of over 16 points, or 0.15 percent, at 11,069.65.

Tags:
BSENSEStock marketstock market newsstock market updatestock market record high
Next
Story

Markets closed today on account of Republic Day

Trending