Sensex jumps over 150 points, Nifty above 11,100

New Delhi: Stock market continued its bull run in opening trade ahead of the Economic Survey 2017-18 which will be released in the Parliament on Monday.

Around 9.30 a.m., the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange, which opened at 11,079.35 points, traded at a fresh high of 11,126.80 points -- up 57.15 points or 0.52 per cent -- from its previous close.

On the BSE, the barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex), which opened at 36,106.36 points, traded at a fresh level of 36,309.11 points -- up 258.67 points or 0.72 per cent from its previous close.



All major markets were closed on Friday on account of 'Republic Day' holiday.

Stock market on Thursday took a breather after a six-session dizzying rally, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty skidding from their closing peaks after emergence of sell-off in recent high-flying counters.

The BSE Sensex fell over 111 points, or 0.31 percent, to close at 36,050.44; and the NSE Nifty concluded the session with a loss of over 16 points, or 0.15 percent, at 11,069.65.