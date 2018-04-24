Sensex jumps over 150 points, Nifty closes above 10,600

New Delhi: The benchmark BSE Sensex advanced over 150 points while the NSE Nifty closed above 10,600 on Tuesday as broadly positive global cues, along with healthy buying in oil and gas and healthcare stocks kept investors` sentiments buoyed.

The 30-share barometer jumped 165.87 points, or 0.48 percent, at 34,616.64, with banking, infrastructure and auto stocks leading the trend. The NSE Nifty edged up 29.65 points or 0.28 percent to 10,614.35.

Major gainers were Reliance, Yes Bank, M&M, Adani Port, ICICI, HDFC, L&T, Bajaj Auto, Dr Reddy, ONGC, Coal India and Sun Pharma rising up to 3.70 percent.

The Sensex touched a high of 34,706.71 points and a low of 34,465.49 points during the intra-day trade. In contrast, the BSE market breadth remained bearish with 1,479 declines and 1,191 advances.

On Monday, the equity indices closed a volatile trade session on a flat-to-positive note as healthy quarterly results drove investors` sentiments.

The Nifty50 closed higher by 20.65 points or 0.20 percent at 10,584.70 points, while the Sensex closed at 34,450.77 points -- up 35.19 points or 0.10 percent.

