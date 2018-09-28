हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex jumps over 150 points, Nifty opens above 11,000

Sensex jumps over 150 points, Nifty opens above 11,000

New Delhi: Markets opened in the positive zone on Friday with the NSE Nifty re-gaining the psychological 11,000 level following gains on the global stocks.

The benchmark BSE Sensex recovered by 181.95 points, or 0.50 percent, to 36,506.12 in early trade while the Nifty

Yesterday, the BSE Sensex tumbled 218.10 points to 36,324.17, while the NSE Nifty dropped 76.25 points to finish below the 11,000-mark.

As per a Reuters report, MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan  was up 0.02 percent in early trade in Asia. Australian shares were 0.5 percent higher, while Seoul`s Kospi was down 0.5 percent after hitting three-month highs on Thursday. Japan`s Nikkei stock index gained 1.1 percent, putting it within sight of a 2018 high of 24,129.34 points on Jan. 23.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.21 percent to 26,439.93 on Thursday, the S&P 500 gained 0.28 percent to 2,914 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.65 percent to 8,041.97.
S&P E-mini futures edged higher to 2,921.5 on Friday.

