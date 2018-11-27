हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSE

Sensex jumps over 150 points, Nifty retains 10,600

Sensex jumps over 150 points, Nifty retains 10,600

New Delhi: Markets recouped their early losses on Tuesday and ended over 0.45 percent in green.

The BSE Sensex jumped 159.06 points or 0.45 percent to 35,513.14 while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 57.00 points or 0.54 percent to 10,685.60.

Investors would be keenly awaiting the release of India`s gross domestic product data for the September quarter on Friday.

