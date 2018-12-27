Sensex jumps over 150 points, Nifty slips below 10,800

New Delhi: Markets extended gains in closing trade following a strong rebound in the US markets on Thursday but the NSE Nifty failed to retain 10,800.

The BSE Sensex jumped 157.34 points or 0.44 percent to close at 35,807.28. The NSE Nifty edged higher by 49.95 points or 0.47 percent to 10,779.80.

The biggest gainers in the Sensex pack were Reliance Industries, Infosys, NTPC, ONGC, HUL, PowerGrid, Asian Paints, ITC and HCL Tech, rising up to 2.10 percent. On the other hand, Hero MotoCorp, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Tata Steel and Maruti Suzuki fell up to 1.71 percent.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 80.28 crore Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 137.63 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

Asian shares on Thursday latched on to a dramatic surge on Wall Street as markets, battered by a recent drum roll of deepening political and economic gloom, cheered upbeat US data and the Trump administration`s effort to shore up investor confidence, a Reuters report said.

With Agency Inputs