Sensex jumps over 160 points, Nifty above 10,650

New Delhi: Stock markets opened in the positive zone on Monday amidst surge in Asian stocks.

Sensex was trading up 167.23 points or 0.48 percent to 35,092.10 in early morning trade. Similarly the NSE Nifty edged up 59.95 points or 0.57 percent at 10,665.10.

The rally was led by gains in Sun Pharma, Yes Bank, SBIN, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, ONGC, Coal India, NTPC, Maruti, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank and Dr Reddy by rising upto 5.85 percent.

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services was trading in the negative zone today. On Friday the company's market valuation surged past the Rs 7 lakh crore mark, making it the first company to achieve this milestone. Buoyed by a rally in its share price, the market valuation of TCS jumped to Rs 7,03,309 crore in intra-day session on the BSE. However, the company's shares closed 0.36 percent down at 3,591.95 a piece.

The rupee, meanwhile, strengthened by 39 paise to 67.39 against the dollar at the interbank forex market today on fresh selling of the greenback by exporters and banks.