हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Sensex jumps over 160 points, Nifty nears 11,000 mark

The BSE Sensex jumped 93.86 points or 0.26 percent to 36,170.58 while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 28.65 points or 0.26 percent to 10,888.55.

Sensex jumps over 160 points, Nifty nears 11,000 mark

New Delhi: Markets opened on a positive note on Monday with the Nifty nearing 11,000 mark.

The BSE Sensex jumped 93.86 points or 0.26 percent to 36,170.58 while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 28.65 points or 0.26 percent to 10,888.55.

Tags:
BSENSEstock market updateSensex todayNifty

Must Watch