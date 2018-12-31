Sensex jumps over 160 points, Nifty nears 11,000 mark

New Delhi: Markets opened on a positive note on Monday with the Nifty nearing 11,000 mark.
The BSE Sensex jumped 93.86 points or 0.26 percent to 36,170.58 while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 28.65 points or 0.26 percent to 10,888.55.
