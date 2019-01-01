Sensex jumps over 180 points, Nifty regains 10,900

New Delhi: Markets ended the first day of the year with moderate gains on Tuesday with the Nifty reclaiming 10,900 mark on sharp recovery in the final hour of the trade.

The BSE Sensex jumped 186.24 points or 0.52 percent to 36,254.57 while the NSE Nifty jumped 47.55 points or 0.44 percent to 10,910.10.

Leading the Sensex chart, Bharti Airtel shares rose 2.76 percent, followed by HDFC (2.01 percent) and Yes Bank (1.38 percent).

Other gainers in the Sensex pack were HDFC Bank, SBI, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hero Motocorp, Tata Motors, SunPharma, Bajaj Finance, TCS, PowerGrid, ITC, Bajaj Auto, Maruti, Coal India, Larsen & Toubro and RIL -- rising as much as 1.3 percent.

Among the losers were Mahindra and Mahindra, Tata Steel, ONGC, HUL, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, NTPC, Asian Paints, Vedanta, HCL Tech -- falling as much as 3.75 percent.

