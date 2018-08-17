हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex today

Sensex jumps over 200 points, Nifty above 11,400

The BSE Sensex jumped 223.80 points or 0.59 percent to 37,887.36 in early trade.

New Delhi: Stock markets opened in the green on Friday with the NSE Nifty regaining 11,400 on healthy buying across the sectors.

The BSE Sensex jumped 223.80 points or 0.59 percent to 37,887.36 in early trade. Similarly, the NSE Nifty climbed higher by 58.40 points or 0.51 percent to 11,443.45

