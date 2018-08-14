हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex jumps over 200 points, Nifty closes above 11,400

Healthy buying activity was witnessed in banking, auto and IT stocks.

New Delhi: Markets closed in green on Tuesday as easing wholesale inflation lifted the key Indian equity indices.

Healthy buying activity was witnessed in banking, auto and IT stocks. The BSE Sensex jumped 207.10 points or 0.55 percent to 37,852.00. Similarly the NSE rose 79.35 points or 0.70 percent at 11,435.10 in closing trade.

India`s annual rate of inflation based on wholesale prices eased to 5.09 percent in July from a rise of 5.77 percent in June, official data showed here on Tuesday.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries was the top gainer in the Sensex pack after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 982.51 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Reliance, Tata Steel, HUL, Coal India, Wipro, Maruti, Bajaj Auto and Kotak Bank, were among the prominent gainers.

However, weakness in the Indian rupee limited the gains on the indices. The rupee hit an all-time low of 70.1 to a US dollar earlier today on concerns over Turkey's economic woes.

