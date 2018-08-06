Sensex jumps over 200 points, Nifty hits 11,400 for the first time

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex today

The 30-share index was trading higher by 229.89 pionts or 0.61 percent 37,786.05.

New Delhi: Breaking all previous records, the BSE Sensex advanced by over  200 points to hit all-time high while the Nifty breached 11,400 mark for the first time

Sensex surges 222.03 points to hit all-time high of 37,778.19 on healthy buying in banking, capital goods and auto stocks.

The 30-share index was trading higher by 229.89 pionts or 0.61 percent 37,786.05. The 50-stock Nifty was trading up  62.25 points or 0.55 percent at 11,423.05.

SBI, Axis Bank, Adani Port, ICICI Bank, Vedanta, Coal India, Sun Pharma, Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, NTPC, TCS, gaining up to 1.81 percent.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 87.08 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 5.87 crore on Friday, provisional data showed.

Last week, the market endured volatility due to key event of The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) policy review, witnessing tug-of- war between bull and bears, the contest saw key indices marking life-time highs and ample sell-offs, however, steady demand in power stocks kept the market bouyancy and bulls remaining upper-hand.

The BSE Sensex started the week strong at 37,491.39 and climbed to life highs at 37,711.87 and low of 37,128.99, the index closed the week at 37,556.16, showing a gain of 219.31 or 0.59 percent.

The Nifty also resumed the week higher at 11,296.65 and traded between all time highs at 11,390.55 and low of 11,234.95, the index finally ended 11,360.80, a gain of 82.45 points, or 0.73 percent.

With PTI Inputs

Sensex todayBSENSEstock market openstock market update

