Sensex jumps over 200 points, Nifty near 10,800

New Delhi: Markets opened in green on Tuesday amidst positive global cues and healthy macroeconomic data at the domestic front.

The BSE Sensex jumped 218.74 points or 0.61 percent to 36,072.30 while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 59.70 points or 0.56 percent to 10,797.30 in early trade.

Continued decline in food prices pulled down retail inflation to an 18-month low of 2.19 percent in December 2018. Another set of official data showed that the wholesale inflation too eased to an eight-month low of 3.80 percent in December on softening fuel and food prices.

Asian shares were on back foot on Tuesday as an unexpected drop in China`s exports heightened worries about the global economy, a Reuters report said.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was almost flat in early trade while Japan`s Nikkei fell 0.7 percent after a market holiday on Monday. In Monday`s session on Wall Street, the S&P 500 lost 0.53 percent, with the biggest drag coming from a 0.9 percent fall in technology sector.

With Agency Inputs