हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sensex today

Sensex jumps over 200 points, Nifty opens above 11,100

Foreign portfolio investors withdrew Rs 1,231.70 crore on a net basis from stock market.

Sensex jumps over 200 points, Nifty opens above 11,100

New Delhi: Markets on a positive note on Wednesday while Nifty pushed above 11,100 level.

The benchmark BSE Sensex which opened at 36,936.64 rose by 200.76 points or 0.55 percent to 36,852.82 in early trade. On the other hand, the broader 51-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 11,145.55 points after closing at 11,067.45 points on Tuesday.

Foreign portfolio investors withdrew Rs 1,231.70 crore on a net basis from stock market on Tuesday, according to BSE data.

Tags:
Sensex todayBSENSEstock market updatestock market news

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close