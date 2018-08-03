Sensex jumps over 200 points, Nifty reclaims 11,300-mark

New Delhi: Stock market opened higher on Friday with the NSE Nifty reclaiming the 11,300 mark on widespread buying in banking, realty and auto stocks.

The BSE Sensex trading higher at 288.27 points or 0.78 percent to 37,453.43. The Nifty edged higher at 11,333.10, up 88.40 points or 0.79 percent in early morning trade.

Continuing its fall for the second day, the rupee weakened by another 7 paise to trade at fresh one-week low of 68.77 against the US dollar in early session due to increased demand for the American currency from importers amid sustained foreign capital outflows.