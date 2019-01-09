हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Sensex jumps over 200 points, Nifty regains 10,800

Japan`s Nikkei rose 0.9 percent while MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.3 percent.

Sensex jumps over 200 points, Nifty regains 10,800

New Delhi: Markets opened on a positive note on Wednesday with the NSE Nifty regaining the 10,800 level on positive Asian cues.

The BSE Sensex jumped 214.26 points or 0.60 percent to 36,195.19 while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 62.10 points or 0.57 percent to 10,864.25 in early trade.

Asian shares inched up on Wednesday, supported by optimism the United States and China can strike a trade deal to avoid an all-out confrontation that will severely disrupt the global economy, a Reuters report said.

Japan`s Nikkei rose 0.9 percent while MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.3 percent.

Wall Street`s S&P 500 gained 0.97 percent on Tuesday, extending its gains from 20-month lows touched around Christmas to more than 9 percent.

 

Tags:
BSENSEstock market updatestock newsSensex today

Must Watch