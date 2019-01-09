Sensex jumps over 200 points, Nifty regains 10,800

New Delhi: Markets opened on a positive note on Wednesday with the NSE Nifty regaining the 10,800 level on positive Asian cues.

The BSE Sensex jumped 214.26 points or 0.60 percent to 36,195.19 while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 62.10 points or 0.57 percent to 10,864.25 in early trade.

Asian shares inched up on Wednesday, supported by optimism the United States and China can strike a trade deal to avoid an all-out confrontation that will severely disrupt the global economy, a Reuters report said.

Japan`s Nikkei rose 0.9 percent while MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.3 percent.

Wall Street`s S&P 500 gained 0.97 percent on Tuesday, extending its gains from 20-month lows touched around Christmas to more than 9 percent.