Sensex today

Sensex jumps over 250 points, Nifty re-claims 10,800 as bank stocks rise

New Delhi: The stock markets saw a sharp surge in the last hours of trading as banking stocks extended gains.

After opening in the flat territory, the BSE Sensex soared 257.21 points or 0.73 percent to 35,689.60. Similarly Similarly, the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) jumped 81.70 points or 0.76 percent 10,822.80.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack were Sun Pharma, M&M, HDFC, Axis Bank, SBIN, ITC, NTPC, Asian Paint, Bharti Airtel, ICICI bank, HDFC bank and L&T, rising by upto 3.91 percent.


 
Top gainers in the NSE were Sun pharma, Bajaj finance, Bajaj Finserv, M&M and Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited while top losers were Hindpetro, UPL Limited, Reliance, Coal India and Eicher motors.

FPIs bought shares worth a net Rs 1,126.75 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) picked up equities to the tune of Rs 663.57 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.

Both the Sensex and Nifty posted fifth straight weekly gains, rising 67.46 points, or 0.19 percent, and 4.15 points, or 0.04 percent, respectively.

With PTI Inputs

