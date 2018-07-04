हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sensex today

Sensex jumps over 260 points, Nifty closes above 10,760

The BSE Sensex rose 266.80 points to end at 35,645.40.

Sensex jumps over 260 points, Nifty closes above 10,760

New Delhi: Government's decision to hike the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for  notified agricultural crops pushed the markets to end at their highest in near two weeks on Wednesday.

The BSE Sensex rose 266.80 points to end at 35,645.40. Similarly, the NSE Nifty edged up 70 points to 10,769.90.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) raised the price at which the government will buy new-season common rice variety from domestic farmers by 13 percent as government looks to woo millions of farmers ahead of general elections due early next year.

 

Tags:
Sensex todayStock marketBSENSEsensex update

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close