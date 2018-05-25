Sensex jumps over 260 points, Nifty re-claims 10,600

New Delhi: Sensex jumped over 260 points while Nifty reclaimed 10,600 in closing trade on Friday amidst healthy buying in Banking, auto and infra stocks.

The BSE Sensex soared 261.76 points or 0.76 percent at 34,924.87. Similarly the NSE Nifty climbed up 91.30 pionts or 0.87 percent at 10,605.15.

The rally was led by ONGC, Tata Steel, Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports, Axis Bank, Heromoto Corp, Tata Motors, Kotak Bank, Bharti Airtel, Maruti and M&M by rising upto 4.59 percent.

Tata Consultancy Services' market valuation surged past the Rs 7 lakh crore mark, making it the first company to achieve this milestone. Buoyed by a rally in its share price, the market valuation of TCS jumped to Rs 7,03,309 crore in intra-day session on the BSE. The m-cap has been calculated from its 52-week high price of Rs 3,674 hit today on the exchange. TCS shares rose by 1.91 percent to Rs 3,674 today. Shares of the company have gained nearly 35 percent so far this year.

However, the company's shares closed 0.36 percent down at 3,591.95 a piece.