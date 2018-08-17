हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex today

Sensex jumps over 280 points, Nifty closes at fresh record high

Nifty surpassed its previous closing high of 11,470.70 hit on August 9.

New Delhi: Markets posted robust gains on Friday with the NSE Nifty closing at fresh record high on the back of robust gains in FMCG, metal and banking stocks.

The BSE Sensex ended 284.32 points or 0.75 per cent higher at 37,947.88. In a similar fashion, the NSE Nifty spurted 85.70 points, or 0.75 per cent, to end at a new record of 11,470.75. It surpassed its previous closing high of 11,470.70 hit on August 9.

Major gainers were Yes Bank, SBI, Vedanta, HUL, Tata Motors, ITC, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, M&M, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, L&T, Asian Paints, Axis Bank, Infosys, RIL, TCS, IndusInd Bank and HDFC Bank, rising up to 3.76 per cent.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 133.78 crore while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold equities worth Rs 825.08 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.

 

