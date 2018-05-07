Sensex jumps over 290 points, Nifty reclaims 10,700

New Delhi: Sensex jumped over 290 points while Nifty reclaimed 10,700 on bouts of buying in key frontline stocks of consumer durables, banks, auto and FMCG sectors amid mixed Asian cues.

The BSE Sensex zoomed 292.76 points or 0.84 percent to close at 35,208.14 while the NSE Nifty jumped 97.25 points or 0.92 percent to 10,715.50.

The Sensex touched a high of 35259.81 and a low of 34977.74 in intra-day trading. Major gainers were M&M, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, ICICI, Hindustan Unilever, SBIN, Reliance, ONGC, ITC, Asian Paints, Wipro and L&T rising upto 3.68 percent.

Among decliners, oil marketing companies like Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd, Indian Oil Corp Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd fell 1.5-2.15 percent on higher global oil prices as benchmark Brent crude futures rose to their highest since November 2014.

On the NSE, the top gainers were GAIL, Mahindra and Mahindra and ICICI Bank. The major losers were Lupin, Dr Reddy`s Lab and TCS.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors bought shares worth a net Rs 1,084.09 crore, while foreign portfolio investors sold shares worth Rs 1,628.23 crore on Friday, provisional data showed.

Asian markets ended mixed despite a strong closing on Wall Street as investors digested last week's trade talks between the US and China.

With Agency Inputs