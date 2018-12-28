Sensex jumps over 300 points, Nifty above 10,800

New Delhi: Markets opened in the positive zone on Thursday amidst global market rally.

The BSE Sensex jumped 318.23 points or 0.89 percent to 36,125.51 while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 89.35 points or 0.83 percent to 10,869.15 in early trade.

The gains led by pharma, auto, realty and financial stocks. Top gainers include HDFC duo, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, L&T, ITC, HUL, SBI, TCS and Sun Pharma, rising up to 2 percent.

On the other hand, Coal India, NTPC and Hero MotoCorp were the top losers, falling up to 1 percent.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,731.91 crore Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 663.00 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

Asian stocks inched higher on Friday after Wall Street ended volatile trade in the green, a Reuters report said.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.15 percent. It has fallen almost 4 percent so far in December. Australian stocks added 0.5 percent and South Korea`s KOSPI climbed 0.65 percent. Japan`s Nikkei bucked the trend and slipped 0.25 percent.

With Agency Inputs