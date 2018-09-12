हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSE

Sensex jumps over 300 points, Nifty closes above 11,360

NSE Nifty zoomed 82.40 points or 0.73 percent to 11,369.90.

New Delhi: Markets extended gains in closing trade on Wednesday following smart recovery in rupee. Market sentiments were further boosted after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the review of economy will be done over this weekend.

Sensex rebounded 304.83 points or 0.81 percent to close at 37,717.96. NSE Nifty zoomed 82.40 points or 0.73 percent to 11,369.90.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 1,454.36 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made purchases to the tune of Rs 749.62 crore on Wednesday, provisional data showed.

