Sensex today

Sensex jumps over 300 points, Nifty regains 11,400

The BSE Sensex opened at 37,939.29.

New Delhi: Markets opened in green on Friday tracking positive cues from the Asian markets amidst healty buying in banking, oil and gas and metal sector.

The BSE Sensex opened at 37,939.29, and minutes later touched 38,000 by jumping over 300 points. The BSE Nifty opened at 11,443.50 points.

In early trade Sensex climbed up 213.80 points or 0.57 percent at 37,931.76 while the Nifty edged up 84.20 points or 0.74 percent at 11,454.10.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers, picking up shares worth a net of Rs 541.44 crore on Wednesday. However, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) gave up shares worth a net of Rs 1,086.39 crore, provisional data showed.

Top Gainers Were Powergrid (3.49%), Yes bank (3.20 %), Vedanta (2.08 %), Asian paint (2.03 %), Adani ports (2.03 %), Tata steel (1.97 %), Tata motors (1.79 %), Sun pharma (1.79 %), Maruti (1.78 %), SBIN (1.47 %), NTPC (1.27 %) and Indusind bank (1.01 %).

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.4 percent in early trade, following gains on Wall Street overnight. Australian shares were up 0.5 percent, while Japan`s Nikkei stock index gained 0.9 percent. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.57 percent on Thursday, the S&P 500 gained 0.53 percent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.75 percent, a Reuters report said.

With Agency Inputs

 

