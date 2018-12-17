Sensex jumps over 300 points, Nifty settles near 10,900

New Delhi: Markets continued their positive momentum by posting substantial rise on Monday.

Both the NSE and BSE posted their fifth straight session of gains, extending an upward momentum from last week buoyed by state election results and the appointment of Shaktikanta Das as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor.

The BSE Sensex soared 307.14 points or 0.85 percent to close at 36,270.07. The gauge had climbed 1,003.21 points in the previous four sessions. The broader NSE Nifty jumped 82.90 points or 0.77 percent to 10,888.35.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 861.94 crore on Friday, while DIIs sold equities to the tune of Rs 303.52 crore, provisional data showed.