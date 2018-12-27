Sensex jumps over 350 points, Nifty regains 10,800

New Delhi: Markets opened in green on a strong rally in global stocks with the Sensex regaining 36,000 mark and the Nifty breaching 10,800.

The BSE Sensex opened higher at 36,002.11 while the broader 51-scrip Nifty opened at 10,816.65.

The gains on Dalal Street were led by IT, metal, auto and financial stocks. Top gainers include TCS, Reliance, Infosys, HDFC Bank, ITC, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, HUL and SBI, rising up to 2 percent.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, PowerGrid, NTPC, Asian Paints and Hero MotoCorp were the top losers, falling up to 1 percent.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 80.28 crore Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 137.63 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

Asian shares on Thursday latched on to a dramatic surge on Wall Street as markets, battered by a recent drum roll of deepening political and economic gloom, cheered upbeat US data and the Trump administration`s effort to shore up investor confidence, a Reuters report said.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up about 0.9 percent and away from eight-week lows. Australian shares jumped 1.5 percent as trading resumed after the Christmas break, while Japan`s Nikkei pulled out of bear market territory it had entered on Tuesday, surging 3.7 percent in mid-morning trading.

With Ageny Inputs