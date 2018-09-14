हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Sensex jumps over 370 points, Nifty regains 11,500

Markets remained closed on Thursday on the ocassion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Sensex jumps over 370 points, Nifty regains 11,500

New Delhi: Sensex jumped over 370 points while Nifty reclaimed 11,500 in closing trade on Friday amidst easing data on August inflation, recovery in the rupee  and positive global gains after reports said that the US and China may hold fresh talks on trade tariffs issue.

The BSE Sensex jumped 372.68 points or 0.99 percent at 38,090.64. In a similar fashion, the NSE Nifty soared 145.30 points or 1.28 percent to 11,515.20.

Domestic investor sentiments firmed up after data showed that Wholesale Price Index for August  eased to 4.53 percent from 5.09 percent in July.

Markets remained closed on Thursday on the ocassion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Tags:
BSENSEstock market todaySensex todayNifty

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close