close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Sensex loses gains, ends negative on geo-political tension

The benchmark Sensex gave up its early gains to end in the red Tuesday, breaking its three-day winning spell, amid weak global cues due to geo-political concerns.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - 16:49
Sensex loses gains, ends negative on geo-political tension

Mumbai: The benchmark Sensex gave up its early gains to end in the red Tuesday, breaking its three-day winning spell, amid weak global cues due to geo-political concerns.

Tension flared up on the Korean peninsula after North Korea launched a missile ahead of the G-20 meet slated to begin in Hamburg this weekend.

The Sensex started higher and even touched a high of 31,353.46, but worries about the missile launch spooked investors towards the fag end. The gauge settled at 31,209.79, down 11.83 points, or 0.04 percent, in line with weak Asian shares.

The gauge had gained 387.30 points in the previous three straight sessions making a strong bet on the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The 50-share NSE Nifty too settled in the negative terrain by falling 1.70 points, or 0.02 percent, to 9,613.30. Intra-day, it shuttled between 9,650.65 and 9,595.50.

Axis Bank was the top loser with a loss of 2.08 percent, followed by Hero MotoCorp. 

TAGS

BSE SensexNSE NiftyIndia's stock marketBSENSESensex todayGSTGoods and Services Tax

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

5% GST on devices for disabled would lead to lower prices: Finance Ministry
Economy

5% GST on devices for disabled would lead to lower prices:...

Truth or Myth: &#039;Payments made by credit card to attract double GST&#039; - reality check!
Personal Finance

Truth or Myth: 'Payments made by credit card to attrac...

Economy

Reflect price revision post GST via stickers till Sep 30: G...

About 2 lakh new registrations done on GST Network, 39,000 already approved: Revenue Secretary
Economy

About 2 lakh new registrations done on GST Network, 39,000...

Companies

Govt seeks suggestions to formulate new industrial policy

India launched good reform in complex manner: Sorman on GST
Economy

India launched good reform in complex manner: Sorman on GST

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video