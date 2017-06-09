close
Sensex losses widen on weak global cues, down 112 points

Besides, the depreciating rupee against the US dollar also added to the dampened sentiment.

﻿
Friday, June 9, 2017 - 10:05
Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex drifted further down by over 112 points in early trade today amid global volatility.

The 30-share index fell by 112.14 points, or 0.35 percent, to 31,101.22 in early trade. The gauge had lost 57.92 points in the previous session.

In a similar fashion, the NSE Nifty declined by 24.55 points, or 0.25 percent, to 9,622.70.

Sectoral indices led by IT, teck, consumer durables, auto, realty, healthare and banking stocks were trading in the negative zone.

Major losers were Infosys, GAIL, Wipro, Adaniports, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India, falling by up to 2.28 percent.

Brokers said the sentiment remained weak in the absence of any positive domestic trigger amid sustained profit-booking by investors.

Besides, a weak trend globally following ousted FBI chief James Comey's explosive testimony and exit polls suggesting a hung parliament in UK also influenced sentiment, they said.

In the Asian region, Japan's Nikkei fell 0.91 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.08 percent in early trade. China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.36 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.04 percent higher in yesterday's trade.

 

